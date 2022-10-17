The dress worn by the columnist did not go unnoticed: here are all the details

For the second year in a row Sonia Bruganelli returns to cover the role of commentator of the Big Brother Vip. In recent days, the name of Paolo Bonolis’ wife has returned to occupy the center of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? During the last episode of the program Sonia wore a wonderful red velvet dress that certainly did not go unnoticed.

Sonia Bruganelli flaunts al Big Brother Vip of the outfit that every time capture everyone’s attention. During the last episode aired, Paolo Bonolis’ wife showed off an elegant and refined look. The columnist has indeed worn sheath dress of burgundy velvet.

In detail, the dress is characterized by a wide neckline which highlights the shoulders and the décolleté and showcases the beautiful forms of the woman. Needless to say, her dress caught the attention of the show’s loyal viewers not only for her beauty but also for her price.

Sonia Bruganelli al GF Vip with a wonderful velvet sheath dress: that’s how much it costs

Unlike other outfits that have a decidedly mind-boggling price and that are not within everyone’s reach, this time the price of the dress worn by the columnist has a not excessive price.

It seems that the sheath dress sported by Sonia Bruganelli bear the signature of Chiara Boni. Peeking on the fashion house’s website you can find out that the burgundy velvet sheath dress is priced at 570 euros. To complete this wonderful outfit, they thought of a pair of Casadei silver shoes and a wonderful necklace.

Normally the clothes bearing the signature of this famous brand have a base price of around 500 euros. In addition to them, on the website of the fashion house you can also find jackets and beautiful suits.