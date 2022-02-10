New and unexpected confession from Giacomo Urtis against a competitor still inside the house of GF Vip. The well-known surgeon of VIPs in the last few hours has sparked the gossip after confirming his interest in a gieffino.

The twists inside and outside the most spied on house in Italy seem never to be enough and this time they see Giacomo Urtis as the protagonist. The latter during an interview with the weekly Novella 2000 revealed his weakness towards a competitor that no one would have ever expected.

Milan, TV broadcast – CR4 The Republic of Women. In the photo: Giacomo Urtis

In this edition, the influencer entered the reality show paired with Valeria Marini, once again demonstrating his innate sympathy and his way of doing. These sides of his character, however, were not enough to guarantee him entry into the final and after a few months from their assets, Giacomo and Valeria have been eliminated.

The well-known surgeon, however, seems to have set his eyes on one of the competitors inside the house and revealed it to the weekly Novella 2000. An unexpected twist after his statements regarding the love he felt for Fabrizio Corona and for the hypothetical flirtation between the two.

Giacomo Urtis in love with a competitor of the GF Vip

The influencer during his interview thus revealed his great interest in a competitor of Big Brother Vip. The man who captured Giacomo Urtis’ heart seems to be his own Barùto the second Gherardo Gaetani.

“Barù has never hidden the fact that he is a sympathizer of the LGBT world. And then when we were at home she often complimented me about certain parts of my body. A thought I would do it very willingly. He is a handsome man “ still admits Urtis.

“I tell you one thing: last weekend a beautiful boy came to visit me at my house. Except that I didn’t do anything with him, and do you know why? I only had Barù in mind“ ends the VIP surgeon.

So unexpectedly, the former reality competitor confessed to having a strong interest in Barù, who has been courted by Jessica for weeks.