Amedeo Goria, former competitor of Big Brother Vip 6, recounted the new sentimental vicissitudes, revealing that his love story with Vera Miales is now over. The journalist, however, wanted to give advice to one of the current contestants in the reality show: Attilio Romita.

His passion for women is now known and was also confirmed during the last edition of Big Brother VIPwhen it is found to be one of the competitors. We are talking about Amedeo Goria, the journalist who, to the microphones of the Turchesando broadcast, revealed that he was single again, given that his love affair with Vera Miales it’s over.

“She got angry about an alleged affair with another woman,” she said Amedeo Goria, confirming that between the two everything is over for the past eleven months. L’former competitor of the GF Vip, then, he confessed to having spoken with Atilius Romita shortly before the colleague began his reality adventure. For Romita, however, he didn’t have sweet words, on the contrary!

GF Vip: Amedeo Goria against Attilio Romita

Amedeo Goria revealed that he did not understand the attitude of Atilius Romitawhich in the house of the GF Vip came dangerously close to Sarah Altobelloalso receiving several letters in which his partner said she was strongly disappointed in him and ready not to let him return home:

With Sarah Altobello he continues to go on undaunted despite the reaction of his partner. It’s amazing me. […] If you care so much about Mimma, why not go home? She’s already done three months, I don’t think she will ever win.

Given that Atilius Romita he doesn’t seem worried about what his partner might think, Amedeo Goria he put forward the hypothesis of an agreement between them: “The fact that in any case he continues to stay at home suggests that it was all thought out at the table and that his partner was in agreement”.