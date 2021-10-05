During the last episode of Big Brother Vip 6 a sweet parenthesis was dedicated to Manuel Bortuzzo, the young man who was left in a wheelchair after a shooting for a settling of scores. However, the shooter had the wrong person and ended up seriously injuring the promise of swimming. Manuel is experiencing the adventure at the Canale 5 reality show and continues to offer truly unique, intense and exciting moments.

Manuel Bortuzzo was once again the protagonist of the live broadcast of Big Brother Vip; to bring attention to him this time was the ex-girlfriend who wrote him a very emotional letter causing the jealousy of Lulu. It’s really all over in between Manuel and Federica?

Manuel is moved by Federica’s words

In the evening of Monday 4 October 2021 a new episode of the Big Brother Vip 6; the conductor wanted to reserve a very special moment for Manuel Bortuzzo, one of the most loved and followed competitors of this edition.

Alfonso Signorini, once called Manuel in the mystery, he read him a letter from his ex-girlfriend that particularly moved the young man:

“I am writing to you because it is true that we broke up, but our bond goes beyond that. I know you very well, but what is happening to you? Now looking at you from home I no longer see that light in your eyes, you always remain a great cool but I no longer see that self-deprecating boy who had made me lose my head. Where have you ended up? Go back to being yourself, the Manuel that we all love and to whom I am very attached. Many people have questioned what happened between us, but we know you and I, the rest doesn’t matter. Smile, spread your arms and know that we will be waiting for you outside as late as possible ”.

Manuel she could not hold back her tears as she listened to the words of Federica admitting that he was very happy to receive this letter and that he would have liked to meet you; the former promise of swimming then admitted that a very special relationship remained between them and that he still felt a great affection for the one who was certainly one of the most important people in his life.

Lulu jealous, the web rages

The letter that Federica wrote to Manuel it has certainly moved everyone; from the same Manuel, to his fellow adventurers, to the public and even to viewers at home; also Alfonso Signorini he was visibly struck by the girl’s words, so much so that he invited her to go on stage to thank her for the beautiful gesture.

The one person who seemed bothered by the words of Federica, and who maintained a cold and detached attitude, it was Lulu or the one with whom Manuel is establishing a relationship inside the house.

Lulu, with his way of doing, he would once again have shown all his jealousy towards the young man but his attitude was strongly criticized by the people of the web; for many indeed Lucretia she would have been rude and disrespectful.

That he really is the right person for Manuel or is their story destined to end even before they are born?