Filippo Bisciglia could be the fourth face of Temptation Island to cross the red door of Big Brother

According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Filippo Bisciglia could soon make its entrance to Big Brother. Well yes, the host of Temptation Island he could become the next contestant on the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

Plot twist to the Big Brother. After leading Temptation Island earning great success and the esteem of Italian viewers, Filippo Bisciglia has once again returned to the center of themedia attention. This time, making him the protagonist of a gossip was ashocking indiscretion surfaced online about his career.

In detail, there are rumors that Bisciglia could return to prime time on the small screen. However, on this occasion, his role it will not be that of a conductor but rather of competitor to the Big Brother. To spread the unexpected gossip was “Very Useless People” on Instagram.

There are already two within the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini former competitors Of Temptation Island, Mirko Brunetti and Perla Vatiero. Most likely, on Saturday 2 December, Greta Rossetti will go through the red door. If these rumors are confirmed, Filippo Bisciglia could become the fourth name Of Temptation Island which lands inside the most spied on house in Italy.

The controversy over Filippo Bisciglia’s entry into Big Brother

We are currently not aware of thereliability of this news as neither the person concerned nor Alfonso Signorini have issued any denials or confirmations on the matter. In any case, on the possible decision to include Bisciglia in the cast of the contestants of Big Brother some controversy has been raised. The reason? Many viewers believe that Signorini is implementing a sort of strategy by focusing attention on the characters of Temptation Island. Certainly, this does not imply that the Italian public has anything against Bisciglia. Rather there seems to be a excessive use Of Temptation Island to get more visibility.