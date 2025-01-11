LaLiga has made official this Friday the match schedules corresponding to the 22nd day of LaLiga 24-25 of the First Division. On this calendar date, Sevilla FC must visit Getafe CF, a match that will be played next Saturday, February 1, starting at 2 p.m. at the Coliseum in the Madrid town. The clash will be broadcast on DAZN.

This match announced today will be the second away league match for García Pimienta’s pupils in this new year of 2025 after the duel against Girona FC in Montilivi scheduled for January 18.

Furthermore, this Getafe – Sevilla is the fourth consecutive Saturday that those from Nervión will appear in LaLiga in this section of the competition, after the modification that the duel against Girona suffered.

Now without the Copa del Rey, after Sevilla’s elimination against Almería in the round of 32 (4-1), the schedule of Sevilla’s next matches is as follows:









Seville – Valencia, 19th matchday of LaLiga: Saturday, January 11, at 9 p.m.

Girona – Seville, 20th matchday of LaLiga: Saturday, January 18, at 2 p.m.

Seville – Espanyol, 21st round of LaLiga: Saturday, January 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Getafe – Seville, 22nd round of LaLiga: Saturday, February 1, at 2 p.m.