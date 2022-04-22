Concordia.- Hundreds of motorcyclists from the northern states of the country, the United States and Canada they arrived at the municipality of ConcordiaSinaloa, prior to an international motorcycle event to be held in the city of Mazatlán.

Dozens of onlookers took advantage of the occasion to photograph the progress of these steel machines that, after a long journey of days, even weeks, arrived in this municipality, some with the aim of tasting the local cuisine and others supplying fuel reserves prior to their departure. arrival at the port of Mazatlan.

The event that starts today is expected to receive more than 20,000 motorcyclists, both national and international, where it is also expected that the economic benefit will exceed that achieved in previous events. This municipality also benefits from this event, since hundreds of motorcyclists on their way they pass by this head.

It is expected that in the coming days until the end of the event, this motorcyclist march will be recurrent through the streets and avenues of this municipality, among the products most requested by these tourists are the traditional scrapes, businesses that benefit from an upturn in sales of your products.

Read more: Displaced people from southern Sinaloa demand answers from Rubén Rocha Moya

In addition, civil protection and municipal transit will carry out inspection tours through the different streets and avenues, safeguarding the integrity of motorcyclists and passersby, in addition, the population is asked to drive with caution before the passage of this caravan of motorcyclists.