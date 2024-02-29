Amazon is offering eight games to Prime Gaming subscribers in March, including Fallout 2 and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.

The month will start out with Fallout 2 to promote Amazon's upcoming Fallout adaptation, which is set to premiere on 12th April. We got a good look at the show in December when Amazon released a teaser trailer, following numerous set leaks and official promotional photos.

If you haven't played it, Fallout 2 is one of the classic RPGs which still holds up today. In 2017, Eurogamer was able to visit Obsidian Entertainment and speak to Feargus Urquhart, Leonard Boyarsky and Tim Cain, who all previously worked on Fallout 1 and 2 while at Interplay Productions.



Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title?





Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title?

Here's everything coming up for Prime Gaming members in March:

7th – Fallout 2 (GOG Code), Scarf (Amazon Games App)

14th – Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame (Amazon Games App), Invincible Presents: Atom Eve (Epic Games Store)

21st – Pearls of Atlantis: The Cove (Legacy Games Code)

28th – Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (Amazon Games App), Through the Darkest of Times (Amazon Games App), Bridge to Another World: Secrets of the Nutcracker (Amazon Games App)

Any members in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the US will also get access to the following games on cloud streaming platform Amazon Luna:

Drift CE

Rescue Party Live

Trepang2

Chicken Assassin Reloaded

Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite

Rocket Racing

Fortnite Festival

trackmania

Prime Gaming is available for Amazon Prime subscribers, offering free PC games each month and more.