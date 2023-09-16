DIn view of the mass arrivals on the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, the federal government wants to continue the voluntary admission of migrants from Italy. She had only recently been stopped.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) told ARD on Friday that the voluntary admission procedure had been suspended “because Italy has shown no willingness to take people back using the Dublin procedure”. She immediately added: “Now it is of course clear that we will fulfill our obligation of solidarity.”

Germany had originally promised to take in 3,500 asylum seekers from particularly troubled countries at Europe’s southern borders. So far, 1,700 people seeking protection have been transferred via the so-called voluntary European solidarity mechanism so that they can complete their asylum procedure in Germany.

On Wednesday, the ministry said that further admissions were no longer planned, also because there were problems with the readmission of migrants according to the so-called Dublin rules. These rules stipulate that asylum seekers must – with a few exceptional cases – submit their application in the first EU country in which they were registered. Anyone who tries to do so in another country can be sent back there. A spokesman said Rome had been informed that the migrant selection process would be postponed.