Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may remain to pay their bills after treatment in Germany, contrary to promises

Germany faced difficulties in the treatment of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Part of the military who received assistance may be required to stay in Germany to pay their bills, contrary to promises. About it writes Politico.

According to a spokesman for the non-profit group MediCare Hubs Kyiv, cases in Germany could “take several weeks.” “This leaves wounded soldiers and hospitals in the dark about who will ultimately have to cover the costs,” he said.

Despite the promise of fast, easy and free access to quality medical care, wounded soldiers should have certain rights to receive free care in Germany. However, the Ministry of Health document does not mention any exemptions for the military.

“The right to receive benefits must be checked in each individual case,” Politico draws attention, referring to the clarification of the Ministry of Labor.

The office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the publication that the costs are covered if preconditions under the provisions of the Social Security Code are met. The Ministry of Health said that all refugees in need of assistance and evacuated patients from Ukraine are entitled to benefits. Responsibility for this lies with local authorities and employment centers.

Earlier it became known that two wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be sent to Japan for treatment. One of the Ukrainian soldiers lost his leg, the second – both legs during a special operation. A hospital in Tokyo will treat foreign soldiers for the first time.