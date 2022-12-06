Newspapers and news portals extol tributes from the national team players to Pelé and the “gala” performance that guaranteed a place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar, in addition to Neymar and “juggling” by Richarlison. highlighted the tributes paid by the Brazilian national team players to Pelé after the victory over South Korea this Monday (12/05), and praised the “gala” performance of the Brazilian “artists of the ball”, who guaranteed the spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Die Welt – Brilliant, Brazil reach the quarterfinals easily

Led by the already recovered Neymar, Brazil’s ball artists cemented their dreams of a sixth World Cup with a gala performance. The world title holders advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Qatar with a 4-1 win against a subdued and hopeless South Korea.

In less than 15 minutes of play, in front of 43,847 spectators, the Brazilians had already danced happily with the crowd twice.

First, the great Raphinha started to dribble down the right, approached the penalty spot and gave a pass to Vinicius Jr. Rather than directly completing the move, the 22-year-old calmly received the ball, aimed it at the right corner and put it inside the goal.

The whole team jumped hugging close to the corner mark. Afterwards, Neymar, Vinicius Júnior, Lucas Paquetá and Raphinha were able to make another samba presentation.

Richarlison was later fouled in the penalty area and referee Clément Turpin awarded the penalty. The fans demanded Neymar, who has recovered from an ankle injury, to take the kick. The 30-year-old delayed his run for the ball and, in a relaxed manner, pushed it into the bottom right corner. As the South Korean goalkeeper stood still, the ball wobbled into the goal.

That goal saw the Brazilian superstar join Pelé and Ronaldo in the ranks of players who have scored goals in three different World Cups. And the selection did not stop there.

The South Koreans were dominated by the speed and technical elegance of the favourites. Former Leipzig player Hee-Chan Hwang tested goalkeeper Alisson twice, but Brazil maintained their comfortable lead in the game.

After a magnificent table between three players, each with just one touch of the ball, Richarlison was free in front of goal to score effortlessly. A few minutes later, things got even better. This time, Neymar started a counterattack and threaded the ball to Vinicius Jr., who crossed straight through the middle for Paquetá. Once again, the Brazilians danced in front of the crowd. You could almost feel sorry for the Asians.

In the second half, the selection was more relaxed. As a result, the underdogs created more chances but missed them all thanks to the great Alisson. But, the South Koreans still succeeded. A beautiful shot by Paik reached the goal, with a slight deflection.

Süddeutsche Zeitung – Brilliant, Brazil reach the quarterfinals easily

After the gala presentation against South Korea, Neymar walked on the lawn in sandals, before calling the entire team to send a message to the legend of Brazilian football, Pelé.

Led by the superstar, the world title holders posed for photos after the 4-1 victory with a banner showing the image of the 82-year-old idol.

The message was clear: even after easily reaching the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar, the team is giving its support to Pelé, who has been hospitalized for a few days in a hospital in São Paulo.

In any case, Pelé must have enjoyed watching the impressive display of strength against the hopeless Asians on television.

“He is not well, but we are thinking about him. We wish him the best and play for him. I hope he is happy with us”, said Neymar, about Pelé.

“We dedicate this victory to him. We hope he gets out of the hospital as soon as possible and that we can be world champions for him”, said striker Vinicius Jr.

Bild – Emotional moment after the final whistle

A victory dedicated to Pelé! He must have enjoyed those 90 minutes. Brazil took South Korea out of the World Cup and is in the quarterfinals after winning by 4-1. Next Friday’s opponent will be Croatia.

12,000 kilometers away from stadium 974 in Doha, the soccer legend, stricken with cancer, cheers at the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo. Before the start of the match, Pelé posted on Instagram the message “I want to inspire you, my friends”!

And that’s what he did. It is like! The South Americans ran over South Korea and confirmed their role as favorites. Early on, Vinicius Jr. and Neymar put the team on the path to victory. Then the magic happened,

In the 29th minute, Richarlison juggled the ball with his head and foot. A dream move by the two defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva was completed by Richarlison: 3-0.

After the goal, the scorer ran to the side of the field and danced with his colleagues and coach Tite. Paquetá made it 4-0 before the break. And after the break, Paik scored the consolation goal for South Korea.

Sportschau – Pelé “inspires” Brazil to beat South Korea

In recent days, worrying news has surfaced about Pelé’s health. The football legend spoke through Instagram and assured his support for the Brazilian team, from his country.

Ahead of the round of 16 against South Korea, he wrote that he knew many of them want to win their first World Cup. “I want to inspire you, my friends. I’ll be watching the game from here at the hospital and I’ll be rooting for each one of you. We are on this journey together”, said Pelé, who was world champion with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

The Brazilians want to win their sixth World Cup title at the tournament in Qatar. In recent days, coach Tite and many players in the national team have been worried about Pelé. The former outstanding player has been in the hospital in São Paulo for several days.

The press has reported that chemotherapy is no longer working for him. Pelé himself turned to Instagram to assure himself that he was strong and still had hope.

The Brazilian team also has. After the 4-1 victory over South Korea, all players unfurled and raised a giant banner with the words “Pelé”, next to an image of the Brazilian idol during a celebration. He will possibly be quite happy with a victory in the final on December 18th.

