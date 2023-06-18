Germán Chaves: sad tribute of the Tour of Colombia to the deceased cyclist

The caravan of the return to colombia paid a heartfelt tribute to the ex-cyclist German Chaves and his father, who died on June 4 when they were hit by a truck in the vicinity of Choconta, Cundinamarca.

During the second stage of the national tour, the organization decided to remember those who died at the site where the fatal accident occurred, which put the country’s pedaling in mourning.

(Rigoberto Urán, spectacular: he broke it at the end of the Tour of Switzerland)

(Shakira: it’s not Hamilton, it’s not Butler, and even less Cruise; the bomb exploded!)

When the day was over between Tibasosa and Gachancipá, After 160 kilometers, the group stopped at the site of the unfortunate accident, where the Chaves family was.

hard time

“I hope that on Father’s Day drivers become aware of what it is to respect cyclists who are on the road,” he said in the RCN Channel broadcast. Paola Villagranex-cyclist’s wife.

And he added: “We keep remembering him and crying, because he was a great cyclist and an excellent dad.”

Paola was accompanied by Salome Chaves, his seven-year-old daughter. The group expressed solidarity with the family at that hard moment.

Los Chaves were returning from an extensive training session that Sunday and around one in the afternoon a truck ran over them and caused their deaths.

(Gerard Piqué, exhausted and stressed by his children’s vacations, away from Shakira)