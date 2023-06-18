Germán Chaves: sad tribute of the Tour of Colombia to the deceased cyclist

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
German Chaves.
German Chaves.
The lot stopped at the place where the rider died with his father.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The caravan of the return to colombia paid a heartfelt tribute to the ex-cyclist German Chaves and his father, who died on June 4 when they were hit by a truck in the vicinity of Choconta, Cundinamarca.
During the second stage of the national tour, the organization decided to remember those who died at the site where the fatal accident occurred, which put the country’s pedaling in mourning.
(Rigoberto Urán, spectacular: he broke it at the end of the Tour of Switzerland)
(Shakira: it’s not Hamilton, it’s not Butler, and even less Cruise; the bomb exploded!)
When the day was over between Tibasosa and Gachancipá, After 160 kilometers, the group stopped at the site of the unfortunate accident, where the Chaves family was.
hard time
“I hope that on Father’s Day drivers become aware of what it is to respect cyclists who are on the road,” he said in the RCN Channel broadcast. Paola Villagranex-cyclist’s wife.
And he added: “We keep remembering him and crying, because he was a great cyclist and an excellent dad.”
Paola was accompanied by Salome Chaves, his seven-year-old daughter. The group expressed solidarity with the family at that hard moment.
Los Chaves were returning from an extensive training session that Sunday and around one in the afternoon a truck ran over them and caused their deaths.
(Gerard Piqué, exhausted and stressed by his children’s vacations, away from Shakira)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Germán #Chaves #sad #tribute #Tour #Colombia #deceased #cyclist
Leave a Reply