Gerard Piqué has always been characterized as a player who does not shut up at all. The Catalan defender says what he thinks and that’s how it has been since we’ve known him. It is appreciated that some footballer is like that in a world in which players seem like machines designed to always say the same thing and respond with the same banal answers to the usual questions.
In recent years, the Barcelona defender has published many controversial messages via twitter that have gone down in the history of the football field of this social network.
Gerard Piqué's best tweets
In this tweet, the journalist Juanma Rodríguez must have annoyed Iker Casillas, and the Spanish goalkeeper replied angrily. Gerard Piqué defended his friend and colleague by comparing said journalist with the antagonist of the Smurfs.
Another famous journalist for being a staunch fan of Real Madrid, Edu Aguirre, accused the good old Gerard of excessive complaints regarding the refereeing performance. Piqué responded with this phrase that refers to that time in which Edu Aguirre dropped a suspicious handkerchief from his pocket in the middle of a program.
TV3 assured a few days ago that both Jordi Alba and Busquets and Gerard Piqué were charging much more money than they said, exceeding the three twenty million per season. The somewhat annoyed Catalan central replied with a screenshot of his payroll.
In this latest publication, Gerard Piqué reproached the simple crosses that Real Madrid had faced on the way to the 2016 Champions League final.
