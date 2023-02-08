Eight months have passed since the Colombian singer Shakira and the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué They announced their separation after 12 years of relationship. However, the subject is far from being left out of the show business pages.

Every day new details are known about the causes of the couple’s breakup and Piqué’s new relationship with Clara Chia Marti, in addition to the revolution that the two songs that Shakira composed on the subject meant, ‘Monotonía’ and ‘Music Session #53’, the latter, alongside the Argentine bizarre.

Although it was believed that with these two musical works the Colombian had managed to vent and make clear what she feels after the breakup, now a new detail of the deal she currently has with Piqué is known, which are issues strictly related to their children. Milan and Sasha.

Shakira gets ready to leave Barcelona permanently

It should be remembered that, by judicial decision, custody of the children was left in the hands of the Colombian, who established her residence in Miami, although she has not yet made her final transfer. However, the agreement includes that the Catalan will also have time to spend with them.

Shakira’s idea is to stay permanently in the United States to keep her children away from the scandals related to her father and her new partner, after finding evidence of the infidelity that sparked the breakup.

The former soccer player and the young woman revealed their love on January 25. Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique / @shakira

All this, thanks, according to the Mexican portal Terra, to the observation capacity of the Colombian, who began to notice that some foods that neither Piqué nor his children liked were beginning to run out when she traveled for work reasons.

The nickname that Shakira has for Clara Chía

The meetings between Shakira and Piqué are reluctant, but inevitable. While Milan is much closer to his father, Sasha prefers to spend time with her mother.

In the midst of these meetings, Terra revealed the nickname with which Shakira usually refers to Clara Chía. Conversations on the subject are not usually friendly at all and the Colombian, when she talks about Piqué’s new partner, tells her ‘dead fly’, because, according to her, she is boasting of apparent innocence.

