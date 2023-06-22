Gerard Piqué goes from controversy to controversy. The former Barcelona player, accustomed to scandal since he was the protagonist of debates of all kinds in Spanish football, does not rest.

In the midst of the scandal that his separation from Shakira, Piqué has carried out another ‘rupture’. And it is that of his business group, Kosmos, with the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

In it, as in his personal theme, new chapters are written frequently. The last one: a multi-million dollar compensation.

(You can read: Tense end of the holidays: Gerard Piqué has already brought his children back with Shakira).

Piqué requests multi-million dollar compensation

Photo: Screenshot King’s League

business group Kosmos claims 50 million dollars from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after the breakdown of the agreement for the organization of the Davis Cupannounced this Thursday its president Gerard Piqué.



“After the termination by the ITF there is now a dispute between us in which we claim up to 50 million dollars,” Piqué stated in an interview published this Thursday by the newspaper ‘Marca’.

“We cannot say more due to confidentiality restrictions. But I feel very proud of everything we did,” added the former Barcelona soccer player, who defended his company’s management of the Davis Cup.

“We believe that what we did with the Davis Cup is a resounding success story. We arrived with a competition that was decadent, it was in low hours. And at a sporting, economic level, above all, and audiences, we turned the game around. tournament”he affirmed to ‘Marca’.

“We multiplied revenue by four in one year. We went from three to fifteen sponsors. What happens is that in 2020 Covid arrives and disrupts everything in all sports,” said the president of Kosmos. Kosmos had closed a 25-year agreement with the ITF in 2018 to organize the Davis Cup, but last January the federation announced that it was regaining control of the competition and ending its agreement with Piqué’s company.

A source close to the case explained then that the ITF and Kosmos failed to reach a new financial agreement.

(Video: the controversial play that could change the final between Millonarios and Nacional).

Gerard Piqué claims: ‘We had an agreement’

“We had an agreement with the ITF, that we paid them a very important amount of money, I would say that it was out of the market, 40 million a year”Pique said.

“In 2020 there was no Davis Cup, during a part of 2021 it was played behind closed doors… The fixed price we were paying was out of the market,” insisted the former soccer player.

“We found ourselves with the covid, which was something impossible to foresee,” he recalled, explaining that “many Leagues and federations adapted to that situation and the ITF decided not to want to renegotiate those terms. Then the agreement ends from one day to the next.” .

Kosmos has revolutionized the Davis Cup format since 2019. The popular duels with a local team and another visitor were abandoned, with matches in five sets and dates spread throughout the year. Since that 2019, the tournament ends with a final phase, but the new formula did not quite meet the high expectations generated.

SPORTS

*With EFE

More news