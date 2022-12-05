CD Projekt RED and Epic Games announced today that the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, protagonist of the saga The Witcher, will be present in the Battle Pass of Chapter 4 of Fortnite Battle Royale. The collaboration between the two game development studios will see the witcher Geralt join Fortnite Chapter 4 as a mid-season reward. The character is known for CD Projekt RED’s award-winning The Witcher franchise, especially the latest installment The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will soon receive a free next-generation update. The Witcher is also a popular Netflix series. Along with the announcement was released a trailer for the next chapter of Fortnite, which includes a cameo from Geralt of Rivia. Players can see how the witcher’s clothing and appearance has been translated into the expressive art style of Fortnite.