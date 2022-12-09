Tepic.- A few days ago in Latin America began the trend related to the Lensa artificial intelligencewhich turns personal photos into avatars, this time it was the turn of the Municipal President of Tepic, Nayarit, María Geraldine Ponce Méndez.

The policy of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) better known publicly as Geraldine Ponce used her official Facebook account to share the images in which she looks like a brand model, a plus for her current political profile.

“I didn’t want to stay with the desire to get on the train… what do you think?” published Geraldine Ponce accompanying the photos taken with the AI ​​Lensa.

The mayor who was a beauty queen

Geraldine Ponce is a model and engineer born in Nayarit On April 4, 1994, he became president of Tepic after being part of the Chamber of Deputies led by Morena.

Data shared by the Legislative Information System indicate that in 2012 she was queen of the Elote Fair in Xalisco, in 2013 she obtained second place in Nuestra Belleza Nayarit, while in 2015 she won first place in the same contest.

One of the prizes for the winner of that beauty contest is to be a representative in Nuestra Bella México, where she was crowned with second place in 2016. Not long after, she represented the country in Miss International.

One of the questions they asked her on that occasion were the qualities that a ruler of the Mexican Republic should have, her answer was “love”, arguing that this would help not to allow injustices towards her compatriots.

In 2017, she graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering in Business Management from the Technological Institute of Tepic, only a year later she reached the lower house of the Union Congress by a relative majority of Morena.

His political career grew rapidly when in 2021 he won the elections for the municipal presidency of Tepic, Nayarit, after the passage of Fidel Cristóbal Serrato, representative of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).