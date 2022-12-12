Fate wanted to see them together! Cristiano Ronaldo He is a world-class soccer star who is characterized by leading a life far from scandals and receiving many trophies for his great talent. Like other other athletes, his environment is full of luxury and glamor; However, it was those same expensive tastes that led him to meet his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.

The influencer’s life had a 180-degree turn after formalizing her relationship with the former player of real Madrid not only at the purchasing level, but also because she adopted the three children, that the Portuguese already had, as if they were her own. Here we will tell you all the data of the renowned couple who has a 9-year age difference.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

The international influencer Georgina Rodríguez is 28 years old and was born in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, but since her mother is Spanish, she lived almost all her life in Europe. In fact, it was there that she met the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, when she attended him in a Gucci store, Madrid headquarters.

Many recognize her for being the athlete’s partner, but the model has shown that she is an independent person. She started out as a dancer, then she appeared on the catwalk world and, little by little, she ventured into fashion as an influencer. Currently, she has over 40 million followers on Instagram alone.

Earlier this year, the magazine Forbes interviewed Georgina Rodríguez, who made her financial relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo clear by assuring: “ I love being Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, but what I have in the bank was earned by me ”. This year, the businesswoman surprised by presenting the documentary of her life on Netflix, in which she told unpublished details of her story.

What is the love story between Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo?

The player Cristiano Ronaldo is very famous internationally, but he never let the paparazzi know much about his private life. An example of this is that, until now, it is not known who the mothers of his first three heirs are. In fact, he himself confessed in a documentary that he will tell his little one when he deems it necessary and not because the press wants it to.

At the end of 2015, the model Georgina Rodríguez and the 37-year-old soccer player met in a luxurious handbag store and, since then, they have not stopped talking, until in 2016 they attended a party together. It was there that the former member of the Manchester Utd He publicly clarified that he was his partner.

From that moment on, they planned to have three children. The first girl was Alana, and from there they revealed that her twins were about to arrive, but on April 19 of this year they announced the sad news that the little boy died and only the little woman was born. Will they have more offspring? We will know in the following years.

How many years have Cristian Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez been together?

It could be said that the couple made up of Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo is a little over seven years old if we count since they met; However, they have been approximately six since they made their romance official.

Currently, the most followed influencer in all of Spain, according to Forbes magazine, is aware that she has six children, and she lets it be known on her Instagram profile. The truth is that the cohabitants have blended into a happy family. Rumors say that they got married at the end of 2019 in an intimate ceremony held in Morocco, but no one confirmed it.. For this reason, although the spotlight is on them all the time, they prefer to keep what is most important in reserve.