The look sported in Las Vegas by Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is truly incredible.

Georgina Rodríguez it is a true style icon. The companion of Cristiano Ronaldo it’s not the first time that she’s caused a lot of talk for her looks. Meanwhile Cristiano is in Qatar with the Portuguese national team to compete in the World Cup, Georgina spent a few days at vegas where a visit to one of the many casinos that animate the town could not be missed Nevada.

The model has published some shots on social networks where it is impossible not to notice her look. Georgina wore a very special dress.

Source: Instagram

The signature is by vetements, a luxury brand founded in 2014 by Georgian Demna Gvasalia and his brother Guram. What makes it unique is the reproduction of a $1 bill all over the dress. The line is very close-fitting, with a V-neckline and long sleeves with built-in gloves. The cost? 2,390 euros.

But that is not all. Also combined with the dress are boots from the same fashion house with high heels and square toes, also these with the same dollar pattern. The price is 1,350 euros for one of the must-have items of the new autumn-winter 2022/2023 season.

But Georgina’s true passion is definitely the bagsthose signed Hermes primarily. The line The Birkins they are one of her favorites but they are also the most expensive and valuable of the maison because they are made with crocodile leather. In Las Vegas he showed off the fuchsia model which is sold for 65 thousand euros.

There are very few specimens around, it is made of a very rare albino crocodile leather and embellished with 245 diamonds on the closure.

In short, Georgina certainly spares no expense with regard to fashion accessories and often tends towards truly unique garments that are talked about a lot. Finding yourself in Las Vegas and inside a casino some better look than pairing a dress with the dollars pictured on it.