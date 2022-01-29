One point away from the standings

Spain, to avoid drama, must not fail against Georgia. Those of Fede Vidal, against Azerbaijan, they had the opportunity to close their classification for the quarterfinals; but it was not like that.

The tie denied them the ability to relax in the last commitment, the luxury of using it as a testing laboratory or, simply, as a shuttle to gather strength. Now, to certify the pass, a point is needed. At least, not to depend on third parties.

georgia bears two wins, leads the group and is another of the European teams with a large presence of brazilian players nationalized (six). / Photo: UEFA