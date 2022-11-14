Italbasket beat Georgia in a sprint and qualified for the 2023 World Cup two days beforehand. At the Tbilisi Arena, in Georgia, coach Gianmarco Pozzecco’s Azzurri prevailed 84-85 against the Greek coach’s hosts Ilias Zouros: this is Italy’s second consecutive qualification for the world championships, something that hasn’t happened for 32 years (1986 and 1990). Here are our report cards.