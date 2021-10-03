miHoYo has revealed the news coming with theUpdate 2.2 from Genshin Impact, which include the 4-star character Thoma, reruns of old banners, a new island of Inazuma and events.

Genshin Impact Update 2.2 is titled “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog” and will be available starting Wednesday, October 13th. Between one news and another, miHoYo has shared new promotional codes thanks to which you can get 300 Primogems and more for free. The update will see the debut of Thoma as a playable character. He is a 4-star fighter who uses polearms and the Pyro element. His Elemental Skill inflicts area fire damage and creates the “Blazing Barrier”, a fiery barrier that absorbs damage based on the character’s maximum HP. The Elemental Burst, in addition to inflicting huge Pyro damage, activates a passive bonus that gives the active character the aforementioned “Blazing Barrier” and also causes AoE damage by leading to standard attacks. Thoma also has a passive talent whereby he can sometimes catch two fish in one go.

In addition to Thoma, during the life cycle of Update 2.2 there will be the reruns of the banners of two characters of 5-star rarity: Hu Tao and Tartaglia. Excellent news for those who have not been able to obtain them in the past or for those who want to enhance their constellations.

Genshin Impact Update 2.2 will see the introduction of two new Hangout events, featuring Thoma and Sayu, as well as weapons, including the 5-star Polar Star bow.



Genshin Impact, Thoma the new 4-star characters that will be introduced with update 2.2

One of the most prominent novelties however is a new island of the Inazuma archipelago, called Tsurumi Island. During the live it was described as a mysterious location and shrouded in thick fog that makes exploration difficult for novice travelers. But it’s also a new opportunity to get your hands on treasure chests and solve puzzles.

While exploring Tsurumi Island, players will have to contend with two new types of enemies: i Rockfond Rifthound and Thundercraven Rifthound. It is a kind of ghostly wolves of Geo and Electro element, very aggressive and agile. In addition, if they hit a character this will get a negative penalty that drains life points over time.

miHoYo also unveiled in new events coming for version 2.2 of Genshin Impact. The first is “Labyrinth Warriors” where players will face dungeons consisting of multiple levels and rooms, with the possibility of obtaining items to activate bonuses in battle or unlock rewards such as Primogems. In “Shadow of the Ancients” instead we will have to investigate a Ruin Grader and its anomalous regenerative abilities. Collaborating with a Sumeru researcher, we will have to collect objects to create devices capable of knocking out the aforementioned robot.

In “Tuned to the World’s Sounds” instead we will face a series of rhythm game minigames, in which we will have to play melodies by pressing the keys displayed on the screen with the right timing. In the “Dreams of Bloom” event instead we will have to exchange items to get seeds, which we can plant in the Serenitea Pot to grow flowers, which we can later send to other players or use as decorations. In addition, the “Ley Line Overflow” will return, during which the Blossom of Wealth and Revelation will guarantee greater rewards.

Finally, the update 2.2 of Genshin Impact increases the maximum number of Artifacts that can be kept in the inventory (from 1,000 to 1,500) and includes news for the Serenitea Pot, including new decorations to obtain and the ability to also craft them at the blacksmith and crafting benches, as well as the ability to create flying platforms.

As previously mentioned, the new “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog” update will be available starting October 13th. In the meantime, you still have time to get Sangonomiya Kokomi from the latest banner of Genshin Impact version 2.1.