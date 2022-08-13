Genshin Impact is ready to receive one of the biggest updates ever, marking the debut of the Sumeru regionofelement Dendro and characters like Collei, Dori and Tighnari.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the new live stream is the banner program e fans are quite excited about the upcoming news, as some highly anticipated characters will be replicated.

As always, there will be two banners in the update, but considering the fact that the schedule has been changed, the duration of the banners will be reduced. Here is the banner program for Genshin Impact 3.0 along with 4 and 5 star characters:

Tighnari confirmed to be added to the standard banner after the 3.1 update ahhhhh#sumeru #tighnari #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/JDQTS1zBuC – daily dendro 🌱 sumeru! (@dendrosdaily) August 13, 2022

Phase 1 Phase 2 5 stars – Zhongli, Tighnari 5 stars – Ganyu, Sangonomiya Kokomi 4 stars – Collei 4 stars – Dori

In addition to this, i codes by Genshin Impact are an important part of the livestream that airs every two months. Fans tune in, in fact, even to get some Primogem free. The codes in question are the following:

8ANCKTWYVRD5 – 100 Primogem and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours

– 100 Primogem and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours EA7VKTFHU9VR – 100 Primogem and 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogem and 5 Hero’s Wit KT7DKSFGCRWD – 100 Primogem and 50,000 Mora

To redeem the codes you must be at least level Adventure 10 and you will need to visit the HoYoverse website. Here you have to log in and choose your region, enter the code and press Redeem. If everything went well, log in to Genshin Impact, check your inbox and redeem your rewards.