Genoa – Morten Frendrup is officially a Genoa player. The Danish midfielder born in 2001, was bought by Brøndby for 3.5 million euros and has signed a contract until 2026.

In rossoblu Frendrup will wear the number 32 shirt. The general manager of Genoa, Johannes Spors, commented on the arrival of the Danish Under 21 midfielder: “I am happy with the signing of Frendrup, which is in line with our strategy of looking for the best young but already experienced talents. Morten will strengthen our midfield with its ball retrieval characteristics ”.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS