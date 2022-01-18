The Italian-German coach gives up due to differences on the market, the American property values Maran. The alternative is Nicola
Genoa’s agreement with the Italian-German coach Bruno Labbadia, who should have taken the place of Andriy Shevchenko, is missing. At the origin of the renunciation, different assessments on the strengthening campaign in January, as well as probably a situation in the ranking to say the least critical.
FAVORITE MARAN
–
The American property is now evaluating the return of Maran (the Ballardini hypothesis seems excluded), under contract until June like the Romagna. The alternative is Davide Nicola, also with a Rossoblù past and specialist in impossible comebacks.
January 18 – 17:27
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Genoa #agreement #Labbadia #skipped #Maran #ready #return #bench
Leave a Reply