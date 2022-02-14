Mark Destro, then it goes from 2-0 failed like Bonazzoli. And Genoa does not pass anymore. Salvation is further and further away. Sturaro hard: “Those who don’t fight leave the team”

Genoa – Another chance thrown to the wind, the Grifone no longer knows how to win. In the two direct clashes with the last Salernitana in the standings, he gets just one point and thus sees relegation getting closer and closer. By now the detachment from the safety zone has become important, net of matches still to be played and recoveries.

