Genoa – Sanction those who do not respect the rules of the road, without ifs and buts, to increase safety. Because accidents since the beginning of the year as of yesterday there were 631, 16 a day. Of which 305 with injuries. Security to be increased at the cost of increasing the numbers of fines. An example above all: in a week, local police officers issued 810 reports to drivers who did not comply with the obligation to give priority to pedestrians on the crossings.