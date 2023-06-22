Genoa – Official dates and teams of the friendlies that Genoa will play during the retreat in Val di Fassa scheduled from 10 to 23 July. The team will meet again in the first week of July in Pegli for physical tests and first training sessions. Then the departure for Soraga, the place where the team will stay while the training sessions and the three friendlies will be played at the Benatti sports center in Moena.

The first test is scheduled for Saturday 15 at 17.30 against a local team, Fassa Calcio. The second friendly, however, will be played Tuesday 18 July at 5 pm with the Wsg Tirol, a team that plays in the top Austrian championship. Last game, before the end of the retreat, always in Moena Saturday 22 July against Venice.