Genoa – The sensations immediately following the injury weren’t positive: the season ends here for Ridgeciano Haps. The former Venice winger was injured yesterday when training resumed in Pegli. The rossoblù number 55 broke his left fibula. This morning, the footballer underwent surgery to reduce the fracture. The operation was carried out at San Martino in Genoa.

Ridgeciano Haps, 29 years old, Genoa winger

Long recovery times. To review Haps on the field we will have to wait for next season. The footballer will immediately begin the rehabilitation process to be ready for the start of the training camp.