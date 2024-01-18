Genoa – Team on the pitch in Pegli this morning. Ekuban also trained together with his teammates, having been out of action for a few days due to muscle problems. The striker missed the match against Torino but from today he has resumed training with the group and will try to get a call-up ahead of the away match against Salerno scheduled for Sunday.

Still apart, however, Thorsby is recovering from a calf injury. At this point, it is unlikely that the Norwegian will be available for the trip to Campania even if, before the departure scheduled for Saturday, the team will have to undergo two more training sessions.

Meanwhile yesterday the Gos, Security Operational Group, decided to limit the coupons available to the rossoblù fans for the Salerno match considered at risk from the Viminale Observatory. The capacity of the guest sector of the Arechi stadium has been reduced from 2,000 to 450 available seats.