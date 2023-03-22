Genoa – It is negative the outcome of the counter-analysis of the eighteen year old investigated by the road homicide prosecutor for the death of the promoter Vincenzo Spera. The boy riding his father’s vespa had run over the businessman in corso magenta in Castelletto.

In a first test carried out after the accident, he had tested positive for cannabinoids and to the agents of the accident section of the local police he had admitted to having smoked a joint with friends in the previous days. The hospital doctor had defined him in the report of the hospitalization at Galliera clear and present to himself.

Continue the investigation for ascertain the causes of the accident.