Genoa, chased and harassed as she returns home: 12-year-old puts the attacker to flight with bites

A 12-year-old girl managed to put a molester to flight in Genoa, reacting with bites and scratches to an attempted assault on her way home. It happened on the evening of Monday 5 June in the Sampierdarena district.

The student was walking along via Reti when she was reached by a man of about 50 who first grabbed her by the wrist, then forcefully pulled her towards him. The 12-year-old reacted by biting and scratching the man who then fled. She then asked a passerby for help, who called the police.

The police are investigating the case, and have acquired images from the video surveillance system cameras in the area. Last week a similar episode happened in the Ginocchio gardens in Sestri Ponente, where a 16-year-old girl kicked a man who had harassed her to flight.