The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is expected in Genoa tomorrow. The agreement will be made on the basis of the loan with the obligation to redeem

It was everyone’s fear, a month ago: Genoa’s January transfer was completed only at the end of the winter session, with all the negative aspects of the case, especially in light of the calendar. Which, in the current month, presented two crucial points against Spezia and Udinese, thrown to the wind (only one point collected). And, unfortunately, this is what is happening, especially for an attack that is struggling to take off and urgently needs new certainties. But remained hostage, until today, of Atalanta, which has always postponed the operations for Piccoli and Miranchuk.

The reinforcements – The new management of the general manager Spors instead immediately brought home the reinforcements for the defense, with Hefti and Ostigard props for a department in difficulty, to which the young Yeboah were then added for the attack and the loan of Calafiori on the lane of left. In front, however, Destro is too isolated to always and exclusively count on him. Ekuban has grown, but has not fully convinced. And the disappointing Caicedo, out for most of the first round, can now join Inter, from which Salcedo, currently in Spezia, could arrive in rossoblù. See also Genoa, lights at San Siro: Shevchenko at the crossroads in his stadium

Here is Amiri – In the next few hours, the Amiri operation with Bayer Leverkusen can be unblocked: the midfielder was not deployed in the league yesterday and is expected in Genoa perhaps as early as tomorrow. The agreement will be made on the basis of the loan with the obligation of redemption bound to the permanence in A del Grifone. Even the reinforcement of the Nerazzurri Under 21 for the attack seems now close. A new contact with Gasperini’s club is expected, which this time should be decisive. The rest will be an outgoing market, with an extra-large squad absolutely to be trimmed. At that point, it will be up to Blessin to try to redo a salvation that remains very far away to this day.

January 24 – 11:55 am

