The coronavirus has changed and learned to break through the protection that the vaccine gives, but the infection of even partially resistant people is less severe. At the same time, to consider infection with the omicron strain as an alternative to a vaccine is complete madness. This opinion was expressed in an interview with Lente.ru by a Russian scientist, a specialist in the field of molecular biology, head of laboratories at the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Gene Biology of the Russian Academy of Sciences Konstantin Severinov.

The geneticist was previously vaccinated with Sputnik V and Pfizer, a few days ago he became infected with omicron and described the symptoms that accompany his current disease.

It is customary to say that omicron is relatively easily tolerated. Although I was vaccinated by Sputnik V and Pfizer, I don't feel much joy now. I have had pain in my joints and muscles for the third day and my throat is very sore. It feels like a soldering iron has been put in there. Konstantin Severinov

He noted that he had been vaccinated with the domestic vaccine exactly a year ago. “I don’t think he would give significant protection now. So omicron broke through my October Pfizer, ”said the interlocutor of Lenta.ru and specified that he had side effects from both vaccinations.

According to Severinov, the omicron variant of COVID-19 “is in a very different situation than previous strains.” He explained that today a large number of people have either been vaccinated or have been ill, which in one way or another gives a certain level of protection against infection.

“In other words, perhaps the virus has not become milder, but we have become more immune,” the expert concluded.

Earlier in January, Russian resuscitator Mikhail Chuiko spoke about his experience of being infected with the omicron strain of coronavirus. First of all, the doctor noted that “the new covid is generally different.”