Gaza War | The war has been going on for 100 days – Large demonstrations have been organized around the world

Israel's strikes have been condemned around the world as a disproportionate response to Hamas violence.

Gaza war today marks one hundred days since the beginning.

Al Jazeera according to hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated around the world on Saturday. Anti-war demonstrations were organized in Britain, Japan, the United States, Italy and Mexico, among others. The demonstrations were part of an international rally in support of the Palestinians.

Israel began airstrikes and ground operations in the Gaza Strip in October after the terrorist organization Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Israeli side. According to Israel, more than 1,100 people died in it.

Demonstrators in Rome on January 13.

The terrorist organization Hamas took about 250 hostages with Israel in its attack on Israel. A little over a hundred of them have since been released. Some of the hostages still in Gaza are estimated to have died.

According to an unconfirmed figure from the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 23,800 people have been killed and more than 60,300 wounded in Israel's counterattacks.

According to UN estimates, nearly 85 percent of Gaza's 1.9 million residents have been forced to flee their homes due to the fighting. According to UNICEF, the UN children's organization, Gaza is the most dangerous place in the world for children.

Demonstrators in Lima, Peru.

of Israel and Hamas have seen several incidents of violence over the years. Israel's recent strikes have been condemned around the world as a disproportionate response to Hamas violence. Several countries, including Finland, have demanded an immediate ceasefire.

Israel has made the war's goal the destruction of Hamas. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu most recently threatened on Saturday that no one can stop Israel from achieving victory over Hamas militants in Gaza. According to Netanyahu, the Israeli army has already eliminated the majority of Hamas fighters in Gaza.

The international community, including Finland, has also widely recognized Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas.

Thousands of protesters march for the Palestinians in Washington.

South Africa filed a petition with the International Court of Justice in December demanding an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza. South Africa accused Israel of genocidal intent as the International Court of Justice in The Hague began a two-day hearing on Thursday, Reuters news agency reported.

A large demonstration was also organized in London on Saturday.

South Africa's goal is for the court to quickly decide on temporary measures so that the situation in Gaza does not get worse. However, the processing of the matter will take years.