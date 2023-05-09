The ministry confirmed, in a press statement, that 9 were killed and a number of wounded as a result of the Israeli shelling on the Strip.

Our correspondent in Gaza reported the killing of leaders in the Al-Quds Brigades affiliated with the Jihad Movement in the Israeli raids.

The Israeli army announced in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in a statement, that it had bombed targets of the “Islamic Jihad” movement in Gaza.

Our correspondent in Gaza reported that the Israeli air forces targeted sites in Gaza City and Rafah, in the south of the Strip.