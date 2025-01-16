

01/16/2025



Updated at 12:05 p.m.





He Betis fell forcefully yesterday before the Barcelona in Montjuic (5-1) and said goodbye to the Copa del Rey. The Barça team soon took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Gavi who, due to his past as a Betic, apologized to the fans Betica present in the stadium before celebrating their goal.

In it minute 2 of the game Barcelona beat Fran Vieites for the first time, with Gavi scoring the Barça goal. The one from Los Palacios noted in this way his second goal after serious injury which left him without playing practically the entire last year. It was the first time that he scored in front of his fans after overcoming this physical problem and he decided to first show respect towards Betis, a club in whose youth ranks he trained before arriving in Barcelona.

The palatial Gavi, 20 yearsstarted playing for La Liara Balompié and left in 2015, at 11 years old to La Masía after passing through Betis. The injury suffered kept him away from the Euro Cup held last summer, but it is one of the youngest footballers in history to have debuted with the Spanish team absolute. At his young age already He is approaching 130 official matches for Barcelona with 27 caps.