New championship, old Atalanta. But Gian Piero Gasperini, on the eve of tomorrow afternoon’s debut, in Marassi against Sampdoria, does not bandage his head: the reassurances he received yesterday, listening to the words of President Antonio Percassi in a corporate summit, make him think – at least at the moment – that soon the Goddess will change her face. Even if in the immediate future Ederson’s injury – tried all summer as an attacking midfielder behind Muriel and Zapata – adds uncertainty to uncertainties: those due to the absences of Zappacosta and Demiral, also out, and of Palomino, for whom the counteranalysis confirmed doping positivity.

NO ALARMISMS – “But Ederson’s problem does not seem serious, let’s see how he will be next week, when Demiral and Zappacosta could join the group again, perhaps as early as Tuesday. As for Palomino, we know his morality and it seems clear to me the involuntary nature of what it happened: unfortunately he ran into this situation, now he will try to explain “. The other name removed from the list of available for tomorrow is that of Remo Freuler, just sold to Nottingham Forest: the Swiss would not have been there anyway (disqualified), the rest is in the folds of a very open market. Also and still coming out, and the other hot name is Ruslan Malinovskyi: “At this moment requests can come and go every day: we need to be ready, even to evaluate different solutions, as we have seen with Freuler. Remo had this opportunity, which has materialized in a very short time: I am very fond of him for everything he has been, on and off the pitch, and if he is happy with this choice I can only wish him the best and thank him for what he did for me and Atalanta “. See also Bolivarian Games 2022: the first medals are disputed

PROMOTED MEDIAN – Who, however, is covered enough in midfield, explained the coach: “The team has resources and the department gives me guarantees: apart from De Roon, there are Koopmeiners and Ederson who are excellent players and Scalvini will also have more space at this point. . And we will try to make him grow in that role, even if he will have to confirm. At the moment I see him more in midfield than in defense, but he is 18 and the fact that he made his debut in the national team does not mean that he is ready. Surely he and De Roon are our two most flexible midfielders, in fact Marten has also made excellent games in defense: he has speed, attention, defensive skills and with the simultaneous absence of Palomino and Demiral we can think of using him also behind “. So defense and midfield do not worry too much Gasperini, who has always asked to have the greatest variety of solutions possible in attack. See also Santa Fe rescued a miraculous draw, at the last second

THE CHARGE – And it seems to intuit that yesterday he had guarantees in this regard: “I spoke clearly with the company and yesterday the president, who when he speaks, speaks clearly, gave precise inputs: now we must try to achieve them. I am fascinated by a person who has always had important visions since six years ago, when he told me what kind of Atalanta he had in mind, and he always carried a special charge: once again he gave his indications, I heard them with my ears, I hope they can be realized: there are two sporting directors, Luca Percassi works day and night, this is an important moment for Atalanta and precisely because the market is so fluid, the design and the objectives to be achieved are even more important. have been given “. Meanwhile, tomorrow, Atalanta will be very similar to last year: “Without playing a game we lost Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral and Ederson, but we’ve been training for 40 days and still have our chances. Of course, for the team. On my debut I thought I would not find myself with so little news, and having said it seemed to me an almost trivial thing, without having to embroider on it who knows how much. If it has not been possible to do so far, it will be done in the next 15 days. It is nice to say both things, it will depend on what will happen between now and the beginning of September: something will happen. And so now it is too early to take stock of the others: we enter now – not only us – in the most eventful phase, a true balance sheet will be possible do only when the market is closed “. So, in the meantime, an Atalanta who will be able to play almost by heart (“Having changed little can give some immediate advantages, because we have our own tactical identity”), with a Muriel-Zapata attack: “They have been playing together for four years now, even if in the past, as a couple, they have done less than what is happening at the beginning of the season “. Perhaps, given Ederson’s injury, with Pasalic behind them: “In case of need Mario can also play in midfield, but his strength is when he plays more advanced, has insertion times and is led to scoring. And Lookman it made a very good impression on me: now we have to insert it, and playing is the best thing. ” Hoping to be able to make him play on a grass that is good: “The problems of the Marassi field worry everyone, not just us: I hope the situation has improved, otherwise it will go to the detriment of the race”. See also Millionaires in alliance with Real Madrid? The club issues a statement

