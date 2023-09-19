Hundreds of people in Venezuela spent several hours this weekend in lines to fill up with gasoline, a situation that is common in some states of the country but rarely occurs in Caracas.where since Friday gas stations have recorded lines of vehicles waiting for fuel.

The state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the only provider of this service, has not provided information in this regard.so it is unknown if there is any supply problem, as numerous Internet users claim on social networks, where videos circulate that show the queues, especially in the Venezuelan capital.

On Saturday, four gas stations in eastern Caracas had dozens of vehicles waiting, just like in Maracaibocapital of the oil state Zulia (border with Colombia).

Likewise, inhabitants of the states of Trujillo, Falcón and Lara, located in the west, assured on faith that lines persisted, although they are practically common in some towns in these regions.

In mid-June, when a similar situation arosewith an apparent fuel shortage in Caracas, PDVSA issued a statement in which He assured that the gas stations were working normally and that the industry had sufficient capacity to supply the national market.

Venezuela, which has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, has experienced several periods of gasoline shortages in the last decadeespecially in border states, something that the Executive attributes to sabotage by opponents and international economic sanctions.

In 2020, when a severe shortage occurred that practically paralyzed the country, The Government bought fuel from Iran, a mechanism that has been repeated since then.

In the midst of a crisis of basic services in Venezuela, The private sector has shown its willingness to work with the State to recover and improve mainly the supply of electricity and drinking water.whose provision is in the hands of public companies.

Fedecámaras, the largest employer association in the country, recently made a call to recover services through this public-private synergywhich – he assures – has worked in the oil industry, where there is an increase in production after the resumption of operations between the American Chevron and the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA, at the end of 2022.

EFE