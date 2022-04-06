The gas stations definitively give the green light at the beginning of the legal battle against Royal Decree Law 6/2022 for the application of the 20 cent discount per liter of fuel. This has been decided unanimously at the national assembly of the Spanish Confederation of Service Station Entrepreneurs (Ceees) held this Wednesday morning, as LA TRUTH has learned.

“We have no choice but to resort to the royal decree law in the face of the chaos it is generating and the legal uncertainty it is generating for us,” explains the president of the Association of Service Stations of the Region of Murcia, José Baños.

The gas stations will thus try to overturn by legal means the application of the decree law approved by the central government and published in the Official State Gazette last week. “In addition to the problems that it is causing us, there is no communication or dialogue with the Ministries of Ecological Transition or Finance. No one listens to us, “says Baños.

“Many colleagues have not yet been able to collect the advances,” he says. And those who have received it find that the advance does not cover the expense that the bonus is assuming, according to her complaint. “Some advances have already begun to arrive, but they advance us 90% of a month taking 2021 as a reference, when then the billing was at least 50% lower than what we have now.”

For this reason, the service stations of the Region consider “an absurdity” the approval of a text that in addition to causing, denounces the employer, a situation of legal uncertainty, has led to “problems in the operational field.” “It has caused many incidents when applying the discount and has collapsed some computer systems. A decree law cannot be issued 24 hours in advance. It’s just outrageous,” concluded Baños.