Lima, Peru.- The Peruvian armed forces recovered a gas pumping plant in the region of Cuscoin the south of the country, which had been taken over by anti-government protesters 12 days ago.

“A contingent of the integrated forces of the 33rd Infantry Brigade of the VRAEM Special Command and of the National Police of Peru managed to vacate the TGP gas compression plant that remained illegally taken over by more than a hundred people,” reported the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of the Andean country in a statement.

According to the armed forces, in the confrontation two people were injuredwho were discharged after receiving medical attention.

The demonstrators had taken over the plant in protest of the removal of President Pedro Castillo and the assumption of the government of Dina Boluarte. The seizure in the Peru This political crisis has so far left 27 dead and hundreds injured in various regions.

The Joint Command indicated that “despite the hostile attitude shown by the protesters, the security forces managed to control the situation without causing damage to civilian, military or police personnel” or “to the sensitive infrastructure of this critical asset.”

He denied that the confrontation left gunshot wounds, something that was stated in videos broadcast on the social media, and alleged that such publications seek to incite violence.

In the recovered place they were at the Segakiato gas pumping stations in the Kumpirushiato district, in the Cusco province of La Convención, some 1,020 kilometers from Lime, in a jungle area, where the protesters have not given the government truce, as social leaders from other towns in the Andean country have done for the year-end festivities.

The Regional Health Directorate reported that he treated two wounded in that confrontation, a 45-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, who were polycontused and were under observation for three hours at a local health center and were later released and stable.