His Excellency said through his official account on the X platform: “The UAE continues its humanitarian support for the people of Gaza without any noise based on its firm position in supporting the brothers in Palestine. The numbers speak for themselves regarding the UAE’s lead in the aid sent by the world to Gaza. We in the UAE have the right to be proud of our performance.” In dealing with this political and humanitarian catastrophe.