Xavier García Pimientacoach of Sevilla FCreflected this Monday on the winter transfer market which has been open since January 1 and in which the club has already carried out its first operation with the signing of Ruben Vargas.

The Sevilla coach attended the gathering organized by the program Free and Direct of Radio Seville and shared his vision on the current situation of the team he leads after the victory achieved last Saturday in Montilivi against Girona (1-2), being asked about the movements that are expected to close. Victor Orta before the curtain is drawn on the market.

The technician pointed out without hesitation that “whichever player leaves, there is the commitment of the sports management that a substitute must arrive”. “I have no doubt that it will be like that,” he indicated, later commenting that “Everything the club has promised me is what is being fulfilled”. «I feel the utmost confidence of Víctor and José María (Del Nido Carrasco). There are players who have a market, and if one day they end up leaving they will be replaced with players of that levelbecause otherwise it will be complicated to fight for the objectives,” he added.

«It is true that we have chips available. There is, for example, that of Jesús Navas or that of Montiel. Regardless of which players have to leave or come, we are always open to possibilities that can improve the team, I have mentioned this to the president and the sports director,” also noted the Catalan coach who was questioned for his opinion about Alerrandro, the forward. Brazilian on Víctor Orta’s agenda after the failed signing of Juninho: «I didn’t know him until I saw all the news that has come out. I have seen videos and he is a scorer. Belongs to another club. Things are not so easy. In this case, I do not have the necessary information.









García Pimienta, about Lukebakio: “I’m going to do everything possible to make sure he doesn’t leave”

García Pimienta also assures that will do “everything possible” to prevent Lukebakio from leaving now in January although he recognizes that “he is a wanted player” at the same time “very important” for his team. “I talk to him often and he is very happy,” he also said in reference to a footballer whom he would see in Barcelona or Real Madrid since “he is one of the best players in his position and he is showing it.”