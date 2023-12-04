A yellow Gallardo crashed hard into the guardrail last night.

Maybe it’s the long summer, the early elections or the fact that there are so many new cars in the Autoblog Garage (thanks to @nicolasr), but two discussions have not taken place. We missed the entire discussion about Zwarte Piet this year. Or we didn’t listen, that too of course.

Another discussion is of course about winter tires. Because do you or don’t you need that soft, flexible rubber for the winter months?

Of course you can (and will) express your own opinion in the comments, but with this cold weather, winter and all-season (with snowflake) certainly help. Whether it would have prevented this crash with this Lamborghini is of course another question.

Gallardo crash

Last night this yellow Lamborghini Gallardo crashed in Eersel (North Brabant, near Valkenswaard). At the A67 the car skidded and the car hit the guardrail. The car is quite damaged, although the good news is that the engine is in the back and is still completely intact. Nevertheless, we do not want to know what the costs are to repair the car.

The car is part of Team Brilliant, which you may know. Fortunately, the driver is unhurt. Out of nowhere there was suddenly a huge amount of snow and the Gallardo lost grip. The photos show that the car is not (yet) equipped with winter tires or all-season tires, but summer tires.

More Catholic than the Pope

Now we shouldn’t be more Romantic than the Pope, not everyone in the Autoblog Garage is still on winter tires. And again, things can of course also go wrong with winter tires.

According to Omroep Brabant it is a ‘very expensive’ Lamborghini. Now a Lamborghini is never really cheap, but the first generation Gallardos are actually the most accessible. And the best sounding one anyway. The firing order of the 5-liter is 7-8-5-2-1-10-9-4-6-3. The 5.2 liter V10 has a firing order of 1-6-5-10-2-7-3-8-4-9 and that sounds a little less nice. You know that again?

Thanks to Martijn for the tip!

Photo credits: Rico Vogels / Heitink Press Agency

