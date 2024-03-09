Galilea Montijo She has proven to be a very hard-working woman. Proof of this was the first job she had was receptionist in a weight control clinic several years ago, which is why she feels very proud, because if there is something she always wanted to do, host of Today and Divine Nets was to get his mother out of work which he achieved.

And Galilea Montijo was always a woman who helped her family. She even confessed that she washed dishes, in addition to taking care of small children in order to bring money home, which caused a stir among her fans, because few people know what she had to do. pass the Televisa host to get to where she is, for which she feels very grateful and it is something that she is instilling in her son Mateo, to be grateful for what he has.

“After I became a receptionist, that was a permanent job as a receptionist at a weight control clinic…” he confessed. Galilea Montijo in Netas Divinas where she makes it clear that she is a woman who comes from very low, which is why she feels very happy for everything she has achieved since she started in the entertainment world more than twenty years ago.

“Galilea deserves everything good that she has today, she was always very hard-working, greetings and Net blessings”, “I suffered like this, I was paid very little for working and now I don't lack anything, I have more than I ever imagined. But I know that It is God working in my life and I can only give thanks to him every day and above all I give thanks every day for giving me the gift of one more day”, “What beautiful stories Gali, you are not only beautiful on the outside but as a person and all these beautiful “I congratulate you, what a blessing you are for many hard-working and brave women, they are loved,” the networks write.

Help others

Something that has characterized Galilea Montijo for a long time is that she likes to help those who have less, but what few know is that the famous woman does not like to divulge it, because she likes to do something that those closest to her applaud when no one sees her. and they even reveal it in their programs, making their big heart clear.

