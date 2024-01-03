Samsung announced the event Galaxy Unpacked 2024which will focus on the new line of smartphones Galaxy S24 and on artificial intelligence, i.e. on the ways in which it has been integrated into new devices.

“A revolutionary mobile experience is coming.” promises the official press release, which then continues with some emphasis: “Prepare to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform the way you live, connect and create. The new Galaxy S series will define a new standard for the smartest mobile experience ever.”

The expectation is that there will be major integrations of thegenerative artificial intelligence. We'll see how and at what level.