Gabriela Serpa She experienced an unpleasant moment over the weekend when a man improperly touched her during a show she recently gave at a nightclub in Paiján. The member of “JB en ATV” visited the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” to talk about what happened and said that she will take legal action against the person who harassed her inside said establishment. “I was left at nothing and did not know whether to continue,” said the comic actress.

She also indicated that she was not completely convinced about filing a lawsuit, since she does not know how effective it could be in her case. However, she made the decision so that it is a precedent and that something as serious as this is not overlooked. “Inside me, in those days that passed, I said: ‘Should I denounce or not?'”pointed to the cameras of the ‘Urraca’.