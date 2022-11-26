Championing royal blue, the color of her club, Gabriela Peña is living one of her dreams that she felt she had yet to fulfill, being one of the 11 candidates for queen of Carnival 2023.

The young Law graduate shared very excitedly with EL DEBATE that one of the people who inspired her is her grandmother Gabriela Riverawho was sovereign of the Buenos Aires festival and who this year he will be 50 years old.

Expectations

For Gabriela, one of the important things she would do if she were elected queen is to be a source of inspiration for all those who for some reason find themselves repressed and that prevents them from going out in search of their dreams. The contender for the crown stressed that a queen Beyond physical appearance, she is a woman with virtues and broad intellectual qualities.so it is also important that the public should know and take into account.

Women have many qualities; we are intelligent, loving and joyful,” she expressed.

preparation and projects

The beautiful contestant shared that she is preparing with public speaking and catwalk classes for the day of the election to demonstrate all this preparation on stage and before the jury. Gabriela Pena has a short-term project, which is to open a legal officeas well as create a association where you can help women in vulnerabilitywho for a reason have been attacked in any way, however, also in the future Would you like to venture into the world of entertainment?is another of his projects.