The famous actor of Canale 5 reveals the great desire for fatherhood that he has been nurturing for a long time and the fears that block it

Gabriel Garko confesses his great dream that he has kept in his drawer for many years and which, thanks to the love of his partner Mattia, he is planning to realize. The famous actor has been living a wonderful relationship for several months with what he defines’his better half ‘ and with whom he is sure he can create his own family.

Protagonist of countless fictions, films and TV series, Gabriel has decided to reveal some important dreams in the drawer that he has cherished with love for years. Gabriel’s partner is around 36 and has an Instagram profile that he keeps private, where his work is described as’general manager ‘.

The young boyfriend is not part of the entertainment world and is not a public figure. Mattia Emme he does not particularly like social media and is not part of the entertainment world.

To reveal these details about her boyfriend is Gabriel Garko who described his dream of a happy family and a future child.

Gabriel Garko confesses the desire for a child

The famous actor of Canale 5 has thus revealed some details about his private life and his love story with Mattia Emme. It is Gabriel Garko to say: “I’m not single. I have a recent history, but it started very well both from a character and intellectual point of view “.

“He is 36 years old, he has nothing to do with my profession and he is not a model as someone wrote. We are really comfortable with each other. I’m very happy. If Matia is the right person to share the future? I think yes” continues the well-known actor.

Gabriel Garko during his statements, stressed the great desire to become a father: “The desire to become a father is there. I would love to. This is a dream I have had for a long time. The right person is next to me. I think I would also be a good father, but I would be very afraid for today’s society ”.

“I don’t know if I like this world today and I don’t know if I would like to give birth to a life that then has to live in a future that we don’t know what it will be like. Within this year I’ll make a decision about it and I will document well before doing so “ finished Gabriel.