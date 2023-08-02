Atsam Abdullah (Dubai)

The Italian Manolo Gabbiadini, the new Al-Nasr striker, who transferred from Sampdoria, Italy, launched his first official appearance in the “Brigadier” shirt in the friendly confrontation of his team against the Dutch “Top Os”, which brought the two teams together yesterday evening, Tuesday, and ended with a loss 0-1, in the fourth and final experience within the stage. The second for the “Blue” preparation program in the Netherlands camp, in preparation for the start of the new season 2023-2024.

The Italian striker, Manolo Gabbiadini, participated in the starting line-up chosen by the Serbian Goran, the coach of the “Brigadier”, before leaving as a substitute in the second half of the match that ended with the loss of the “Blue” with a goal, which is the last friendly in the “Brigadier” camp in the Netherlands after the PSV matches in Eindhoven. 1-3, Dutch Dordrecht 1-0, Riyadh Saudi Arabia 0-1.

The “Brigadier” mission will return the day after tomorrow, Friday, as the team completes the third phase of the preparation program in preparation for the launch of the new season, which Al-Nasr will launch against its guest Al-Jazira on Saturday evening, August 19 at Al Maktoum Stadium, in the first round of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

The “Brigadier”’s contract with the Italian striker Gabbiadini, who replaced the departure of the Congolese Cedric Bakambu, who returned to his Turkish club Galatasaray, completed the “Blue” foreigners’ contract for the new season, which includes the five-year-old Adel Taarabt, the Bosnian Samir Memisevich, and the stars of the “Summer Mercato” Portuguese wing Yuri Medeiros. And the Colombian Kevin Agudelo, who transferred from Italian Spezia.

Victory matches in the Netherlands camp

Al Nasr – PSV Eindhoven, 1-3

Victory – Dutch Dordrecht, 1- 0

Al-Nasr – Saudi Riyadh, 0-1

Al-Nassr – Dutch Top Os, 0-1